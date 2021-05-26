Cancel
Arthur, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Arthur

Posted by 
Arthur Journal
Arthur Journal
 17 days ago

ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtS2Yo00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arthur, NE
ABOUT

With Arthur Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

