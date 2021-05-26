4-Day Weather Forecast For Arthur

ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.