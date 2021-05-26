4-Day Weather Forecast For Arthur
ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
