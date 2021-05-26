Cancel
Onslow, IA

Onslow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Onslow Journal
Onslow Journal
 17 days ago

ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aBtS1g500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Onslow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

