Onslow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
