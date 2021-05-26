Cancel
Mooreton, ND

Wednesday rain in Mooreton: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mooreton Dispatch
 17 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mooreton Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mooreton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aBtS0nM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mooreton, ND
