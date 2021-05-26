Weather Forecast For Tower City

TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 54 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 26 mph



