Weather Forecast For Tower City
TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
