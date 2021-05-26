Cancel
Tower City, ND

Weather Forecast For Tower City

Tower City Daily
 17 days ago

TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBtRz9H00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

