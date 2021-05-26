4-Day Weather Forecast For New Leipzig

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance rain and snow showers during night High 52 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain and snow showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 45 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 58 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.