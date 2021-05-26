4-Day Weather Forecast For New Leipzig
NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain and snow showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 45 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
