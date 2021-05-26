Cancel
Petrolia, CA

Sun forecast for Petrolia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Petrolia Journal
 17 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petrolia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBtRwV600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • 1 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

