Reydon, OK

Wednesday sun alert in Reydon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Reydon Daily
 17 days ago

(REYDON, OK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reydon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBtRvcN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Reydon, OK
ABOUT

With Reydon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

