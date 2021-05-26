Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capay, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Capay

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 17 days ago

CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBtRuje00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
5
Followers
61
Post
141
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Capay, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Capay, CAPosted by
Capay News Flash

Tuesday has sun for Capay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CAPAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Capay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Capay, CAPosted by
Capay News Flash

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(CAPAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Capay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.