Daily Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
