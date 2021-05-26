Daily Weather Forecast For Winnett

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



