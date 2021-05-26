Cancel
Winnett, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Winnett

Posted by 
Winnett Journal
 17 days ago

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBtRtqv00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Winnett Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

