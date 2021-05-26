Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(MICHIGAN, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Michigan:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 29 mph



