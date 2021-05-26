Cancel
Michigan, ND

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Michigan Voice
 17 days ago

(MICHIGAN, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Michigan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptPzV_0aBtRnnn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Michigan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

