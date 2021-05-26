Wednesday has sun for Elida — 3 ways to make the most of it
(ELIDA, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elida:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.