BTS perform 'Butter,' invent new hand gestures on 'Late Show'

BTS arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. BTS performed "Butter" and starred in a comedic sketch on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS performed their new English-language single "Butter" and invented new hand gestures while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

BTS presented a virtual performance of "Butter" on Tuesday, which featured members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook dancing inside of a fancy hotel lobby.

The group was later joined by backup dancers and finished the track while confetti fell from the sky.

The recently released "Butter" topped Spotify's single-day streams list and became the fastest music video to reach 200 million views on YouTube.

BTS showcased their ideas for new hand gestures on The Late Show after popularizing finger hearts, a hand gesture which means love and affection.

Member V added an extra finger on top of a peace sign in order to symbolize a piece of pizza.

"Looks delicious, but remember -- do not eat your fingers," V said.

The boy band also introduced a new move to use during a game of rock, paper, scissors known as the paper shredder and how to summon Colbert by doing a late night tv host hand gesture.

McDonald's released on Wednesday its BTS-themed meal which includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dippings sauces. The sauces are available in the U.S. for the first time and are inspired by popular recipes from restaurants in South Korea.