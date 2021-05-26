Cancel
Effie, MN

Effie Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Effie Post
Effie Post
 17 days ago

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aBtRjGt00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

