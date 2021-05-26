Cancel
Metaline Falls, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls

Posted by 
Metaline Falls Dispatch
 17 days ago

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aBtRhVR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

