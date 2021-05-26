Daily Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 63 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.