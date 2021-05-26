Weather Forecast For Grand Marais
GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 43 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 46 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.