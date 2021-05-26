Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MI

Weather Forecast For Grand Marais

Posted by 
Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 17 days ago

GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtRfjz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 43 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 46 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais, MI
2
Followers
50
Post
61
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Marais, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alger County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Eastern Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Dickinson; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty south winds as high as 15 to 20 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions and a lack of recent rainfall will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across parts of central and eastern Upper Michigan. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.