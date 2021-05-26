Cancel
Sharon Grove, KY

Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sharon Grove Today
 17 days ago

SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBtRerG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sharon Grove is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SHARON GROVE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sharon Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.