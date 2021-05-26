Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.