Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wamsutter, WY

Wamsutter is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Wamsutter Today
Wamsutter Today
 17 days ago

(WAMSUTTER, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wamsutter. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wamsutter:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBtRc5o00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wamsutter Today

Wamsutter Today

Wamsutter, WY
1
Followers
49
Post
46
Views
ABOUT

With Wamsutter Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamsutter, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Wy#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wamsutter, WYPosted by
Wamsutter Today

Your 4-day forecast for Wamsutter

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wamsutter: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Wamsutter, WYPosted by
Wamsutter Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WAMSUTTER, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wamsutter Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Wamsutter, WYPosted by
Wamsutter Today

Get weather-ready — Wamsutter’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wamsutter: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and Green River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green River, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Green River around 250 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 87 and 100.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past two hours. * Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Sweetwater County Thunderstorms continue to persist in this area, with another 0.5 to 1 inch of rain possible over the next couple of hours.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Sweetwater County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 217 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southeast of Rock Springs, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Sweetwater County, but could impact Highway 430 south of Rock Springs.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Ervay, or 38 miles northeast of Jeffrey City, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Natrona County.