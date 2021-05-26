Wamsutter is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(WAMSUTTER, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wamsutter. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wamsutter:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 37 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 33 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.