Wakita Daily Weather Forecast

WAKITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



