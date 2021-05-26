Cancel
Wakita, OK

Wakita Daily Weather Forecast

Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 17 days ago

WAKITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aBtRWkK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

