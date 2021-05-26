Cancel
Tilden, TX

Tilden Weather Forecast

Tilden News Alert
 17 days ago

TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtRUys00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tilden, TX
ABOUT

With Tilden News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tilden, TXPosted by
Tilden News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TILDEN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tilden Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Mcmullen County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern La Salle County in south central Texas Northwestern McMullen County in south central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Zella and Fowlerton.
La Salle County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE...CENTRAL MCMULLEN AND WEST CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 802 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fowlerton, or 9 miles west of Tilden, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tilden, Simmons and Fowlerton. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.