Jury selection is underway for the trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. The trial is taking place in Scott County, and court officials called more than 170 potential jurors to a downtown convention center for jury selection. The parties have agreed to question a pool of 37 candidates in groups of 12 and 13, with an initial group of 17 men and 20 women.