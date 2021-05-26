Daily Weather Forecast For Neche
NECHE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
