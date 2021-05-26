Cancel
Dell City, TX

Dell City Daily Weather Forecast

Dell City News Beat
Dell City News Beat
 17 days ago

DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtRIdO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • 3 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dell City, TX
