Here Come the Mummies at Terminal West in Atlanta – presale passcode

Savvy 1 bedroom in downtown Atlanta with amazing views. The unit is in fantastic condition, freshly painted and is upgraded including accent wall, brand new energy efficient water heater plus Marble flooring! Seller will contribute $3000 towards CLOSING COST, paint the interior as per Buyers choice and include Home Warranty for a year! Amenities alone, are reason enough to make this your Pad! (24-hr concierge, clubhouse, theater room, Gym, Business Center, Swimming Pool, Party areas, grills, free coffee & tea, as well as benefits at the Twelve hotel). DirecTv satellite service ready. Marta subway station nearby. Easy walk to restaurants and shops, Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta Aquarium, Coca Cola Center, CNN. HOA dues include unlimited basic INTERNET, Pest Control, Security, Maintenance, Trash and two monthly Social Events. HOA varies and is based on utility bills.