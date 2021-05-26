Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneseo, KS

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 17 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Geneseo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBtRCL200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
2
Followers
58
Post
58
Views
ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Inspiration#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Thunderstorms#Advice#Risk Levels#Health Authorities#Today#Ks#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Geneseo, KSPosted by
Geneseo Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(GENESEO, KS.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Geneseo Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Geneseo, KSPosted by
Geneseo Digest

Get weather-ready — Geneseo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Geneseo: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Reno County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC155-159-180715- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0016.210518T1400Z-210521T0900Z/ /HTCK1.1.ER.210518T1400Z.210519T0600Z.210520T2100Z.NO/ 202 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cow Creek near Hutchinson. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday night. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 10.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The low water crossing on Wilson Rd between 69th Ave to 82nd Ave floods. Target Area: Reno; Rice The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Rice and Reno Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Cow Creek Hutchinso 9.5 8.2 Mon 1 pm CDT 9.7 10.0 9.6
Geneseo, KSPosted by
Geneseo Digest

Geneseo forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Geneseo: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1044 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Claflin...moving east at 10 mph. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hoisington, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Lorraine, Susank, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Geneseo, KSPosted by
Geneseo Digest

Forecast: The next 4 days in Geneseo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Geneseo: Friday, May 14: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;