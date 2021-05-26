Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Rainy forecast for Baileyville? Jump on it!

 17 days ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Baileyville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baileyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBtR67v00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baileyville, KS
With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

