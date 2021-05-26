Cancel
Templeton, CA

Templeton Women in Business luncheon happening June 10

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
Learn strategies to restore your body and mind

Ryan and Caroline McGaughy will be the main speakers. The topic is: “Ditching the ‘Danger Signal’: strategies to restore your body and mind to resiliency and peace using functional medicine.”

The non-profit speaker is Mellisa Johnson with the Templeton Recreation Department.

Registration is open now. Go to www.templetonchamber.com and go to Women in Business Events. The cost for members is $22 and $25 for non-members.

On the menu is macadamia-crusted pacific halibut with Asian slaw and ginger sesame vinaigrette or grilled lemon herb chicken breast chopped salad w/ feta cheese, warm pita bread & lemon-dijon vinaigrette.

For more information call the Templeton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 434-1789. Its office is open Tuesday and Thursday 10-3 or email info@templetonchamber.com.

Paso Robles, CA
