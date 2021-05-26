Templeton Women in Business luncheon happening June 10

Learn strategies to restore your body and mind

Ryan and Caroline McGaughy will be the main speakers. The topic is: “Ditching the ‘Danger Signal’: strategies to restore your body and mind to resiliency and peace using functional medicine.”

The non-profit speaker is Mellisa Johnson with the Templeton Recreation Department.

Registration is open now. Go to www.templetonchamber.com and go to Women in Business Events. The cost for members is $22 and $25 for non-members.

On the menu is macadamia-crusted pacific halibut with Asian slaw and ginger sesame vinaigrette or grilled lemon herb chicken breast chopped salad w/ feta cheese, warm pita bread & lemon-dijon vinaigrette.

For more information call the Templeton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 434-1789. Its office is open Tuesday and Thursday 10-3 or email info@templetonchamber.com.