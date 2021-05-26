University of Sheffield archaeology: Review recommends closure

Utilizing review information to enhance recommendation, the de facto review-involved recommender systems, have received increasing interests over the past few years. Thereinto, one advanced branch is to extract salient aspects from textual reviews (i.e., the item attributes that users express) and combine them with the matrix factorization technique. However, existing approaches all ignore the fact that semantically different reviews often include opposite aspect information. In particular, positive reviews usually express aspects that users prefer, while negative ones describe aspects that users reject. As a result, it may mislead the recommender systems into making incorrect decisions pertaining to user preference modeling. Towards this end, in this paper, we propose a Review Polarity-wise Recommender model, dubbed as RPR, to discriminately treat reviews with different polarities. To be specific, in this model, positive and negative reviews are separately gathered and utilized to model the user-preferred and user-rejected aspects, respectively. Besides, in order to overcome the imbalance problem of semantically different reviews, we also develop an aspect-aware importance weighting approach to align the aspect importance for these two kinds of reviews. Extensive experiments conducted on eight benchmark datasets have demonstrated the superiority of our model as compared to a series of state-of-the-art review-involved baselines. Moreover, our method can provide certain explanations to the real-world rating prediction scenarios.