Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Sheffield archaeology: Review recommends closure

BBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA renowned university archaeology school should close and merge with other departments, a review has recommended. The University of Sheffield said it would keep "key areas of strength" in other departments. More than 16,000 people signed a petition opposing its closure and academics across the UK have called for it...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#Undergraduate Students#College Students#Union College#Ucu#Bbc Yorkshire#Mary Queen Of Scots#Sheffield Castle#Closure#Review#Teaching#Famous Archaeologists#Uk#Historian Mary Beard#Dispute Talks#Investment#Significant Reduction#Digs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Archaeology
News Break
Instagram
Related
Collegesoyaop.com

Scholarship at University of Sheffield in the UK

Apply for Scholarship at University of Sheffield in the UK. The deadline for this application is 11th June 2021. The University of Sheffield is a public research university in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England. Its history traces back to the foundation of Sheffield Medical School in 1828, Firth College in 1879 and Sheffield Technical School in 1884. The University of Sheffield offers courses and programs leading to officially recognized higher education degrees such as bachelor degrees in several areas of study.
HealthBBC

Sheffield maternity services rated 'inadequate'

Urgent action is being taken after maternity services in Sheffield were downgraded from "outstanding" to "inadequate". The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said The Jessop Wing maternity unit did not provide "the standard of care women should be able to expect". It said inspectors visited in March following concerns about safety.
HealthBBC

Birthday Honours 2021: Covid ventilator tests bring MBE for professor

A professor who developed a rapid service for testing ventilators during the pandemic has been appointed an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Prof Thomas Clutton-Brock has worked in medicine for almost 40 years and is now director of the Medical Devices Testing and Evaluation Centre at the University of Birmingham.
Computersarxiv.org

Review Polarity-wise Recommender

Utilizing review information to enhance recommendation, the de facto review-involved recommender systems, have received increasing interests over the past few years. Thereinto, one advanced branch is to extract salient aspects from textual reviews (i.e., the item attributes that users express) and combine them with the matrix factorization technique. However, existing approaches all ignore the fact that semantically different reviews often include opposite aspect information. In particular, positive reviews usually express aspects that users prefer, while negative ones describe aspects that users reject. As a result, it may mislead the recommender systems into making incorrect decisions pertaining to user preference modeling. Towards this end, in this paper, we propose a Review Polarity-wise Recommender model, dubbed as RPR, to discriminately treat reviews with different polarities. To be specific, in this model, positive and negative reviews are separately gathered and utilized to model the user-preferred and user-rejected aspects, respectively. Besides, in order to overcome the imbalance problem of semantically different reviews, we also develop an aspect-aware importance weighting approach to align the aspect importance for these two kinds of reviews. Extensive experiments conducted on eight benchmark datasets have demonstrated the superiority of our model as compared to a series of state-of-the-art review-involved baselines. Moreover, our method can provide certain explanations to the real-world rating prediction scenarios.
Collegesirvinetimes.com

Oxford vice-chancellor condemns academics for ‘punishing students’ in statue row

Oxford University’s head has criticised academics for choosing to “punish students” with a boycott of tutorials amid a row over a statue of Cecil Rhodes. Professor Louise Richardson, vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, said she was “deeply disappointed” that some of her colleagues would disrupt students’ learning in protest against Oriel College’s decision not to remove a controversial monument of the British imperialist.
CollegesThe Tab

University of Nottingham plummets down league tables

The University of Nottingham has fallen six places to a humbling 26th place with an overall score of 75 per cent, in The Complete University Guide’s league table for 2022. Student satisfaction tumbled 16 spots to 108th. Meanwhile, Nottingham Trent University has risen one place to snag the 45th spot...
CollegesBirmingham Star

Chitkara University announces Academic Mentorship in BBA

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian students' aspiration to study and work in Canada has become more of a possibility closer to their homes as Chitkara University, a leading private University near Chandigarh, has signed an 'Academic Mentorship' agreement with Trent University - Canada's leading Public University near Toronto - in the faculty of Bachelor of Business Administration or BBA.
CollegesCision

New research centres to drive innovation

Staffordshire University is celebrating the launch of four new research centres with a series of free virtual events next week. Research and Enterprise Excellence Week, from Monday 14 to Friday 18 June, will showcase pioneering research and enterprise across a variety of fields and invites students, staff and the public to learn about Staffordshire University’s latest projects.
Museumsspectrumnews1.com

Researchers conducting digital archaeology project at Berkshire Museum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A research team from Castleton University is at the Berkshire Museum this week working on a new digital archaeology project. They’re scanning nearly 2,000-year-old grave marker sculptures from ancient Palmyra, in modern-day Syria. The Berkshire Museum has a collection of six of these reliefs, which is the...
Kidsshortpedia.com

Masks not recommended for children below 5 years, DGHS reviews COVID-19 guidelines

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that wearing masks to prevent coronavirus disease is not recommended for children below five years of age. It further said that children aged between six to 11 years may wear a mask, but only the supervision of parents and the consulting doctor, as per report.
Rock MusicMAXIMUM ROCKNROLL

Skopje vs Sheffield split LP

A battle between two hardcore bands that are a match made in hell. In the left corner is NERVOUS SS from Macedonia, a vicious TOTALITÄR-esque hardcore killing machine keeping the Scandinavian sound alive. In the right corner is RAT CAGE from the UK, same core as the above but with a more USHC influence from bands like POISON IDEA. Sometimes punk splits seem like a dumping ground for unreleased material. Not in this case—you get the sense that you are listening to a full album. So, who has won in this battle of Skopje vs Sheffield? The fucking punk scene!
Collegesvarsity.co.uk

Cambridge University announce a reading week working group

The Cambridge Student Union announced today (10/06) that the University of Cambridge is setting up a working group to “investigate the practicalities” of introducing a reading week during Michaelmas and Lent terms. The working group’s members will be responsible for consulting various stakeholders in the University, with the aim of...
Carsbusinessnewswales.com

Swansea University Awarded £4.8 Million to Drive Wales’ Electric Revolution

The future of the UK's electric revolution is soon to be realised, providing that Boris Johnson’s pledge of achieving targets by 2030 are achieved. For Wales however, as committed and enthusiastic as the country is to achieve this target, such as the introduction of the Well-being of Future Generations Act 2015, Wales seemingly still has much room for improvement.
POTUSTelegraph

Have the Oxford dons boycotting Oriel college considered its ethnic minority students?

The Cecil Rhodes saga continues. Following its decision not to seek the removal of the British imperialist’s statue due to cost issues and complex planning restrictions, around 150 Oxford University academics are refusing to teach at Oriel College. The academics have declared that they will no longer provide tutorials to Oriel’s undergraduate students and discontinue any assistance they give the college with its outreach work. The Oxford dons who are part of the boycott will also refuse to help Oriel College with the interviewing of admissions candidates.