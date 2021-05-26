Daily Weather Forecast For Rockland
ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.