Rockland, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Rockland

Rockland Dispatch
Rockland Dispatch
 17 days ago

ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aBtR2b100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rockland is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(ROCKLAND, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rockland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Saturday has sun for Rockland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ROCKLAND, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rockland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Rockland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockland: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA...SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES At 736 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Taber to 14 miles north of Hazelton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear River Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARIBOU...ONEIDA SOUTHEASTERN BANNOCK...SOUTHERN POWER...FRANKLIN AND EASTERN CASSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Franklin to 9 miles north of Howell. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Franklin, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Holbrook Summit, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Virginia, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Mapleton and Hawkins Reservoir.
Cassia County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ONEIDA...SOUTH CENTRAL POWER AND CASSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Snowville to Park Valley. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Albion, Juniper, Elba, Almo, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, Stone, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir and Bridge.