Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Beverly

Posted by 
Beverly Daily
Beverly Daily
 17 days ago

(BEVERLY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beverly. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtQud100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 44 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beverly Daily

Beverly Daily

Beverly, WA
2
Followers
61
Post
225
Views
ABOUT

With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Wa#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Face#Advice#Risk Levels#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related