Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
