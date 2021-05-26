Cancel
Austin, NV

Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Austin News Beat
 17 days ago

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBtQgW500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Austin, NV
