Boles, AR

Sun forecast for Boles — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Boles Journal
 17 days ago

(BOLES, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Boles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Boles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtQczB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Boles, AR
ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

