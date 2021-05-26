Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LAKE GEORGE, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Lake George, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake George:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



