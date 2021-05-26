Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF)is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000 metre drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (see Figure 1). Today's release is headlined by a 106.75 metre interval of near-surface bulk-tonnage gold mineralization within the Pioneer Block that returned an average grade of 1.17 g/t gold in hole SB-2021-026 (see Figure 1); assay results are also included for holes SB-2021-022 and SB-2021-029 drilled within the Pioneer Block. This near-surface gold mineralization at Pioneer is hosted in a coarse-grained felsic intrusive and is characterized by excellent grade consistency (see Table 2). More drilling is required to determine the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the felsic intrusive hosting these broad zones of near-surface gold mineralization at Pioneer. With five drill rigs operating on site, the Company expects to receive more assay results from both the Charlotte Zone (0 to 350m) and the High-Grade Zone (350 to 750m) soon.