Butte, NE

Weather Forecast For Butte

Butte Bulletin
Butte Bulletin
 17 days ago

BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtQBLg00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

