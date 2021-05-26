Weather Forecast For Butte
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
