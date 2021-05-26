Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bly, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Bly

Posted by 
Bly News Flash
Bly News Flash
 17 days ago

BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtQ61I00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bly News Flash

Bly News Flash

Bly, OR
1
Followers
51
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

With Bly News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bly, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bly, ORPosted by
Bly News Flash

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Bly

(BLY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bly. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bly, ORPosted by
Bly News Flash

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BLY, OR.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Bly, ORPosted by
Bly News Flash

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Bly

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bly: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance snow showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance snow showers during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance snow showers then chance rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Douglas County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 611 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Prospect, or 19 miles southwest of Crater Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea to dime size hail are possible with this storm. Small hail could accumulate on roadways, causing sudden slippery conditions. Use caution while driving. Locations impacted include Joseph Stewart State Park, Prospect State Scenic Viewpoint and Prospect. This includes Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 34 and 54. When thunder roars, go indoors.