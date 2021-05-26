Cancel
Charleston, SC

Relief from the heat on the way for Memorial Day weekend!

By Joey Sovine
live5news.com
 17 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four more days of highs in the 90s before some relief from the heat for Memorial Day weekend! High pressure continues to keep our weather sunny, hot and dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland this afternoon with highs in the 80s along the beaches. Highs will remain in the 90s through Saturday before a cold front heads our way. A few showers and storms look to make their way into the forecast Saturday and Sunday as highs drop form the low to mid 90s to the mid 80s. We expect a sunny and warm Memorial Day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

