Loyalty Jade is an 11-month-old female Shepherd/mix who has been with us for 17 days. She is very sweet, house trained, loves to be around people, but may jump when she gets excited. She loves to cuddle, loves to play, but will settle down when he needs to be. She will need a back yard. The only down side to her is that she has to be the only animal in the house, she doesn’t like sharing the loves. She is up to date on all her shots, fixed, and microchipped.