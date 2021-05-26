New Jersey can lead our clean energy transition with the power of our oceans | Opinion

Our Path to a Just and Equitable New Jersey - The long and winding road of transformation. There is no guidebook for leading a foundation through transformational change, particularly when that change comes amidst a global pandemic and a national reckoning on racism. Yet, those ground-shaking events have only further strengthened our resolve to pursue the course that we began setting five years ago — seeking a more just and equitable New Jersey. What we have experienced and learned in this time has changed us beyond what we ever imagined.