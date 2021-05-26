Cancel
01 Communique Partners With ixFintech and Polydigi Tech To Augment ixWallet Against Mounting Cyber Security Risks

albuquerqueexpress.com
 29 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce its collaboration with ixFintech and Polydigi Tech to augment the security and protection of ixWallet against mounting cyber-threats.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
