Kake, AK

Weather Forecast For Kake

Posted by 
Kake Journal
 17 days ago

KAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aBtPgYI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kake, AK
ABOUT

With Kake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kake Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KAKE, AK) Sunday is set to be rainy in Kake, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.