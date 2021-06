MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers should be aware of a bridge repair project over Island Creek on U.S. 421 at mile point 21.210 in Clay County starting Tuesday, July 6. The Bridging Kentucky project will replace the beams, bridge deck, guardrail and widen the current structure. U.S. 421 will be reduced to one, 10-foot lane guided by temporary traffic signals. Any wide loads should take an alternate route, such as Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 30.