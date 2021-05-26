Cancel
Bieber, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Bieber

Bieber Today
Bieber Today
 17 days ago

(BIEBER, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bieber. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bieber:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBtPOrK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bieber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Bieber, CAPosted by
Bieber Today

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Bieber

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bieber: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain and snow showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Bieber, CAPosted by
Bieber Today

Bieber forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bieber: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Bieber, CAPosted by
Bieber Today

Get weather-ready — Bieber’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bieber: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;