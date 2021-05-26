Cancel
Everglades City, FL

Everglades City Weather Forecast

Everglades City Journal
 17 days ago

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtPNyb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

