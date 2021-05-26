Grand Portage Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 42 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 46 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 49 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
