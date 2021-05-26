Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Portage, MN

Grand Portage Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grand Portage News Watch
Grand Portage News Watch
 17 days ago

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBtPE2400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 42 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 46 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage, MN
1
Followers
40
Post
48
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Portage, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain Showers#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!