Flasher Daily Weather Forecast

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



