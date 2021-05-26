Cancel
Flasher, ND

Flasher Daily Weather Forecast

Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 17 days ago

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aBtP3PK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flasher, ND
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

