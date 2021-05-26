Flasher Daily Weather Forecast
FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
