Sales of garden furniture have boomed, growing by 120 per cent in the first three months of 2021 alone, as many of us continue to socialise outdoors amid the coronavirus and long summer evenings beckon. In fact, its so popular that several retailers have warned that supplies could be low with Brexit also contributing to the shortage with import delays. But because we’re now spending more time in our gardens than ever before, it’s important to find comfortable, durable and stylish outdoor seating.Benches are perhaps the most versatile option and their smaller footprint makes them ideal for more modest outdoor...