College Station, TX

Enzolytics Announces the Discovery of Conserved, Immutable Target Sites on HTLV-1 and Plans To Commence Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting These Sites

albuquerqueexpress.com
 18 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (the 'Company') today announced it has identified conserved, expectedly immutable sites on the HTLV-1 virus against which it will produce targeted anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). There are no effective vaccines against HTLV-1 and no antiviral drugs available for treating infections caused by the virus. Utilizing the Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) methodology, conserved target sites have now been identified against which fully human anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies will be produced in its lab on the campus of Texas A&M University in the University's Institute for Preclinical Studies. The Company's own Artificial Intelligence team continues to identify the critical sites on viruses against which monoclonal antibodies will be produced to treat infectious viral diseases. Experts recognize the significance of producing multiple monoclonal antibodies targeting multiple conserved sites as a necessary approach to effective therapy. This allows the administration of a 'cocktail' of antibodies, all targeting conserved and expectedly immutable sites.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
