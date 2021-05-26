Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

If there is one thing that the 2020-2021 lockdowns have taught us it’s that people are willing to shop online for just about everything and liquor is no exception. And when they do shop online getting product in a few days is so old school, no, today’s consumers want their orders delivered pronto within 24 hours or better yet 24 minutes. And now a service called Gopuff is here to serve those instant micro delivery needs for cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, food, electronics, baby essentials, drinks and of course alcohol.