Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Distributors

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition of cDistro, LLC ('cDistro'). cDistro is one of the hemp industry's fastest growing distribution companies and is expected to deepen the Company's distribution presence in North America.

