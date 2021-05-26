Cancel
Springview, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Springview

Springview News Watch
 17 days ago

SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBtOoVT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

