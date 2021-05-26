Daily Weather Forecast For Springview
SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.