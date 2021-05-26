PowerBand Releases Q1 2021 Financial Results

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported its fiscal Q1 results and shares are down 15% in the wake of it. At face value, the report looks good and the CEO appears optimistic, the problem lay in the guidance. Despite an expectation for improving revenue and revenue above the consensus estimates the company’s probability is still in question. While there is a chance the company's loss for the year will be less than expected there's also a chance it will be worse than expected and that's hard news to take in a world where so many S&P 500 companies are doing so well.